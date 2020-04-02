MDOC- People Under Supervision Are To Report By Phone

State-Local) The Mississippi Department of Corrections is temporarily halting in-person check-ins. “This includes people on probation, parole, house arrest or other forms of community supervision. Community supervision also includes earned release supervision (ERS), conditional medical release (CMR), and interstate compact. People under supervision should check in by phone, email, facetime or skype between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday,” according to the MDOC website. This communication will serve as their April check in. The change is in effect from April 1st until at least April 17 due to the desire to decrease the spread of Coronavirus. For more information – https://www.mdoc.ms.gov/Pages/People-on-Supervision-.aspx