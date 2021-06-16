MEMA Asking Us To Fill Out Damage Assessment Forms

Did you experience any damage from recent storms in your region? Mema is asking all of us to fill out individual damage assessment forms. This information impacts the federal disaster assistance appropriated to regions. In order for the state to request federal disaster assistance, the counties and state must meet a monetary damage threshold.

Help us out and show us the damage to your home.

1. Select your county 2. Fill out the damage report 3. Submit photos on the report that show: the waterline in your home, damage to roofs, ceilings and walls