Multiple Chases and MVAs in Leake County

9:41 am Dispatch was notified of someone driving erratically on Hwy 16. Several officers tried to get the subject to stop with the chase entering into Madison County. Madison County Deputies, EMS, and MHP were dispatched.

10:10 am Leake County dispatch was notified of a chase from Holmes County thru Attala County into Leake County on Hwy 43 S. The subject was driving a primed out GMC Jimmy and was wanted for armed kidnapping.

10:53 Dispatch was notified that an 18 wheeler was stuck on the Natchez Trace. Caller said that he turned onto the Trace before he realized he wasn’t supposed to be on there and got stuck when he tried to turn around.

11:11 am Dispatch was notified of a 1 car MVA on Callahan Rd off Hwy 488. Deputies requested Madden VFD and EMS to be called to assist.

14:14 Dispatch notified Leake Deputies of a 1 car MVA on Hwy 487 E where the vehicle left the road and hit a fence. MHP was notified and needed assistance.

15:11 Dispatch notified Leake Deputies of a 1 car MVA on Hwy 25 S north of Utah Road. No injuries were reported.