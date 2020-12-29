Murder Investigation Continues as Victim is Identified and Additional Details Released

A murder investigation continues in the Walnut Grove area as additional details are released. We spoke with Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson who confirmed and released the following information. “43 year old Tyrone McBeth Alexander was shot early Sunday morning. A person in the area heard gunshots, then saw Mr. Alexander outside in the area asking for help.” Officials were contacted immediately while the person remained on the scene. Mr. Alexander died of the gunshot wound. Upon autopsy, the state crime lab is currently involved.

If you have any information at all please contact the Leake County Sheriff’s office at 601-267-7361.