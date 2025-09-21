Runaway Teenager From Scott Co.Found in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Miss.–A girl who had run away from home in Scott County was found Saturday night in Carthage.

The 15-year-old, who left home Saturday on the Scott-Newton County line, was the subject of a BOLO or “Be On the LookOut” by law enforcement.

She was spotted first at the McDonald’s in Carthage, then at the Walmart.

Shortly before 8;30 someone called Carthage Police and said someone who matched the girl’s descripton was leaving Walmart and headed for the woods.

Once police arrived at 8:30, they found the girl near the front entrance of the store and held her for her mother, who drove there from Scott County to pick her up.