Runaway Teenager From Scott Co.Found in Carthage

Runaway Teenager From Scott Co.Found in Carthage

Runaway Teenager From Scott Co.Found in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Miss.–A girl who had run away from home in Scott County was found Saturday night in Carthage.

The 15-year-old, who left home Saturday on the Scott-Newton County line, was the subject of a BOLO or “Be On the LookOut” by law enforcement.

She was spotted first at the McDonald’s in Carthage, then at the Walmart.

Shortly before 8;30 someone called Carthage Police and said someone who matched the girl’s descripton was leaving Walmart and headed for the woods.

Once police arrived at 8:30, they found the girl near the front entrance of the store and held her for her mother, who drove there from Scott County to pick her up.

