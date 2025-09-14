Shots Reported Fired in Walnut Grove

WALNUT GROVE, Miss.–A woman reported shots were fired in Walnut Grove Friday night.

Leake County deputies and Walnut Grove Police responded to Lindsey Ave., around 11:45 p.m.

When deputies were on the way another call about shots fired came in.

An officer spotted a person running when approaching the area. The person was described as a Black male wearing a white mask.

Officers spotted the person running several times down streets and between houses. It was unclear if they were able to catch the person.