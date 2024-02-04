Thief Chased (and Caught) in Walnut Grove

WALNUT GROVE, Miss.–Walnut Grove Police asked Leake County deputies for help late Friday chasing a man they believed stole keys and credit cards from a car in the town limits.

Just before midnight a Leake County deputy thought they spotted a man hiding in a ditch. He said that the person likely had time to get up and run before he could turn around and get back to where he had seen him.

At about 1:30 Saturday morning, Walnut Grove Police told Leake County deputies they had caught that person and he had agreed to show them where he had put his loot.