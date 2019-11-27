Thirteeth Annual Sippin Cider slated for December 12th

Almost two dozen of Leake Counties finest businesses will be taking part in this year’s Sippin’ Cider making it one of the largest in the events 13-year history. The event, sponsored by The Main Street Chamber of Leake County will be Thursday December 12th from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Over 22 businesses will take part with hot apple cider and door buster specials. They will also be competing for the title Cidermeister 2019 They are: Southern Styles, Double Take Children’s Consignment Store, ABS Tax Service, Flaunt, Curios, Spoonfudge, The Eagles Nest, Merle Norman/The Perfect Gift, The Bakery, Ooh La La, Rapid Rental, Singleton Fish House, The Main Street Chamber of Leake County/The Leake Development Association, Cuttin’ Up Hair Salon, Leake County Co-Op, Dr. David Henderson, B K Wireless, Baptist Medical Center, East Main Ole Market, LeSon, and Leake Nutrition. If you visit 15 of the businesses and turn in you score card you will be eligible to win a Basket of Gifts. For details or more information contact the Main Street Chamber Office at 601-267-9231.