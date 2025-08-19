Annual Leake County Law Enforcement Supper Scheduled

The 2nd annual Leake County Law Enforcement Supper has been set for Saturday, September 20 at 6 p.m.
The event, hosted by Leake County Constables Steven “Smiley” McMillan and Steve Goodman, will be held at the Leake County Country Club.
All local law enforcement officers and their spouses are invited to attend. The evening will include fellowship and door prizes.
Margo HamiltonAugust 19, 2025 at 2:25 pm
I would love to come to supper with you guys ,but I just moved to Philadelphia and my health has become worse.Leake County will always have a special place in my ❤️