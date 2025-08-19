Big Deals!
HomeLeakeAnnual Leake County Law Enforcement Supper Scheduled

Annual Leake County Law Enforcement Supper Scheduled

by
SHARE NOW
Annual Leake County Law Enforcement Supper Scheduled

The 2nd annual Leake County Law Enforcement Supper has been set for Saturday, September 20 at 6 p.m.

The event, hosted by Leake County Constables Steven “Smiley” McMillan and Steve Goodman, will be held at the Leake County Country Club.

All local law enforcement officers and their spouses are invited to attend. The evening will include fellowship and door prizes.

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf
1 comment
  1. Margo Hamilton
    Margo Hamilton
    August 19, 2025 at 2:25 pm

    I would love to come to supper with you guys ,but I just moved to Philadelphia and my health has become worse.Leake County will always have a special place in my ❤️

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Wreck Reported With Flipped Vehicle in Leake County

Indecent Exposure, Trespassing, and Disorderly Conduct in Leake Arrests

Drugs, Disorderlies, and DUIs in Leake County

Leake Deputies Recover Stolen Vehicle in Madden Area

Prank Call Prompts Response from Law Enforcement at Leake Central High School

Aggravated Domestic Assault, DUIs, and Felony Drug Charges in Attala and Leake

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply
https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Ivey-Mechanical-Job-Fair-landing-page.pdf