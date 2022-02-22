Two suspects arrested in the murder of William Arnold

The Philadelphia Police Department has arrested and charged Demonte Renfroe, 18, and I’Tavan Triplett, 21, both of Philadelphia, with Capital Murder and Armed Robbery In the murder investigation of William Arnold, 18, on Valley View Drive in Philadelphia Saturday night.

An investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department determined that two men were robbed and assaulted on Valley View Drive by Renfro and Triplett who made off with an undisclosed amount of money and property. Both men are currently being held at the Winston County Jail.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Philadelphia Police Department at 601-656-2131 or Crime stoppers at 1-855-485-8477.