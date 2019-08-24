Union versus Choctaw Central

Big win for Union on the road at Choctaw Central, 42-21. First quarter remained close each team scoring one touchdown. In the second quarter Union began to pull away from Choctaw Central scoring three touchdowns taking a 28 to 7 at halftime. By the end of the third quarter Union was leading 42 to 7 Choctaw Central fought for a come back scoring two touchdowns but not enough time remained in the game to continue the come back with the final score of Union 42 and Choctaw 21. Tune in next week for the ECCC game of the week in which Leake County will host Leake Central game time 7pm.