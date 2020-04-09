Urgent Public Safety Reminders Released In Carthage

Urgent public safety reminders have been announced in Carthage. Mayor Mary Ann Vivians released a public safety announcement concerning the guidelines and restrictions established and enforced this week. All businesses have curfew from 9:00 p.m- until 6:00 a.m.. All non-essential businesses are closed until at least April 20th. Carthage curfew is in place from 10:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. until April 30th unless otherwise revised. All restrictions are in place to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

