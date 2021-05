The USFA Girl Tournament is on the schedule at McMillan Park. According to City Clerk and Acting Park Director Penny Spears “several tournaments are scheduled at McMillan Park for the coming months. Tournament in general start at 8am unless otherwise scheduled and are opened to the public. Upcoming booked dates are as follows –

5/15, 5/29 6/19 6/26 7/10 7/24 9/11 9/25 10/9 10/23 11/6 11/20