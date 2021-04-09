Vendor Applications Still Being Accepted for Carthage Farmer’s Market

Vendor Applications are still being accepted for the City of Carthage Farmer’s Market. The market will be located behind McMillan Park and will operate every Tuesday from 8:00am-12:30pm. Tentative start date is May 4th. Vendor applications are available at Carthage City Hall. Call 601-267-8322
*City of Carthage Farmer’s Market Mission Statement:
To provide a community safe gathering market experience that promotes locally grown food and highlights local farmers. To create a healthier community and promote healthier lifestyles by providing a safe market space and access for diverse locally grown foods and locally made products for members of the general public.