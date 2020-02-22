Vendor’s Wanted

Are you ready for Central Mississippi’s 60-mile Yard Sale? Picking 35 is set for Saturday April 4th from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All along the route vendors will be set up selling their wares. If you want us to advertise your yard sale that day anywhere along the route the cost is also $20.00 which includes your Picking 35 Yard Sale Sign and your location on the Picking 35 map. The deadline to sign up is March 13th. For more information call the Main Street Chamber office at 601-267-9231, Walnut Grove Town Hall at 601-253-2321 or the Kosciusko Attalla Partnership at 662-289-2981. Hurry and reserve your space today.