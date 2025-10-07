Big Deals!
Wanted in Leake County: Mark Dewayne Lee

Wanted in Leake County: Mark Dewayne Lee

The Leake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating Mark Dewayne Lee.

Lee is wanted on a Circuit Court Bench Warrant for failing to appear on charges related to the sale and possession of controlled substances.

He is described as a black male, approximately 5 ft 8 in tall, and weighing around 155 lbs.

If you have any information regarding Mark Dewayne Lee’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or submit anonymously online by clicking here. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward.

