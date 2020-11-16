Home » Leake » Walnut Grove to Receive $100K Grant to Expand and Enhance Farmers Market

Walnut Grove to Receive $100K Grant to Expand and Enhance Farmers Market

Posted on

Walnut Grove is set to receive over $100,000 in grant funds. According to Mayor Brian Gomillion, the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation is awarding the funds based on a grant application filed to expand the Farmers Market. Construction of the pavilion will begin in the coming weeks and will include space for at least 8 vendor spots, paved parking, a market café playground, and a restroom facility. Gomillion said, the goal is to create a healthier Walnut Grove community and provide opportunities for local vendors to sell their product.” He also said “we are extremely grateful to the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation for their selection of Walnut Grove’s application to expand and greatly enhance our Farmers Market.”

Further detailed plans will be released in the coming weeks. 

