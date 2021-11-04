Win Cash for Christmas with Boswell Media’s Christmas Cash Give Away

Boswell Media wants you to shop local this holiday season and to help you do it, we’re giving away $1,000 in Christmas Cash!!

Here’s how to win your share of $1,000 in Christmas Cash: Visit our sponsor locations and find the Prairie Farms Egg Nog jug. Fill out a registration card and put it in the jug and that’s it! You’re registered!

We’ll draw the winners Tuesday Nov. 23 so register by Monday Nov. 22!

It’s all Financed exclusively by Attala County Bank.

Locations where you can register include: