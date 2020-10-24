13 Year Old Boy is Second to Die In Canton Shooting

A 13-year-old boy is the second person to die as a result of gunfire that broke out at a Mississippi fast food restaurant. The shooting happened Wednesday at a McDonald’s in Canton. Madison County coroner Alex Breeland says the second victim, Robert Luckett, died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center early Friday. Two other victims were in critical condition. Canton Police Department Assistant Chief Terence Ware says the victims were waiting in the drive-thru of the restaurant when they were shot. Twenty-four-year-old Dakarrie Johnson died in the shooting. A suspect was arrested Wednesday night. AP)