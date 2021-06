The 19th Annual Tornado Football Classic is almost here but you still have time to register. The event is this Friday, June 25th starting at 1pm. The cost is $40. 2 person scramble is $40. per person and includes 2 Mulligans. For more information or to register contact: Bob Posey at 601-389-3316 or 601-650-4607. You may also contact the Philadelphia Country Club at 601-656-8512.