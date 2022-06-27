2 GOP congressmen in Mississippi at risk of defeat in runoff

Congressional primary runoffs are rare in Mississippi.

But this year, two of the state’s Republican incumbents are fighting to keep their jobs in runoffs against challengers from their own party.

Two-term Rep. Michael Guest faces former Navy pilot Michael Cassidy in a runoff Tuesday in central Mississippi’s 3rd District, while six-term Rep. Steven Palazzo faces sheriff Mike Ezell in the southern 4th District.

Palazzo’s runoff comes after he was accused in a congressional ethics report of abusing his office by misspending campaign funds.

Guest was forced into a runoff amid criticism of his vote to create an independent commission to investigate the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP)