2 men charged with murder in Meridian triple killing

fresh crime scene at night

Two Mississippi men have been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting deaths of three men in October.

The Meridian Police Department announced Thursday that officers had arrested 20-year-old Jyquan Radcliff and 24-year-old Tavion Radcliff.

The men are charged with capital murder and aggravated assault in the Oct 12 shooting deaths of 21-year-old Jacoby Jones, 23-year-old Kodi Davidson Jr. and 24-year-old Hunter Card.

All were shot at the same house. An infant was also shot twice but survived. The men are jailed without bail.

(AP).