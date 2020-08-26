2 More Inmates Die After Being Hospitalized

Autopsies will be done on two inmates from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, who both died in a Jackson hospital. The Department of Corrections said Tuesday that no foul play was suspected in the deaths of 69-year-old Melvin Gamage Jr. and 37-year-old Darius Hamilton. Both died at Merit Health Central — Gamage on Tuesday and Hamilton on Monday. Gamage was serving life for automobile burglary after being sentenced in 1984 as a habitual offender in Harrison County. Hamilton was sentenced last month to three years for residential burglary and theft of a vehicle in Lee County. (AP)