20-Year-Old in Stable Condition After Accidental Shooting in Philadelphia

On Monday, August 18, 2025, at around 8:30 p.m., Philadelphia Police responded to the 200 block of Lewis Ave. where a man had reportedly been shot.

Officers arrived to find a 20-year-old Carthage man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower leg. Aid was rendered until an ambulance arrived and transported the victim to a Meridian hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.

Initial reports stated that several people at the residence heard a gunshot before the victim said he had been struck.

The man later admitted that he had accidentally shot himself while attempting to retrieve a firearm from his pants.

The incident remains under investigation.

