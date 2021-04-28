2,000 Boxes Distributed in Food Box Drive-Thru

The Food Box Drive Thru was once again a sought after event. According to the Leake County Sheriff’s Office, 2,000 boxes were distributed throughout the Leake County community. The MS Crisis Foundation provided the 35 pound boxes of food, Tyson donated chicken, and the Leake County Board of Supervisors and Leake County Sheriff’s office worked to distribute the items. And in a recent conversation with Sheriff Atkinson, he shared not only his appreciation for the donations but also the opportunity to be involved with giving them to the community. There is a great need and he said they hope to continue in the times to come.