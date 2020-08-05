2000 Eligible for New Miss. State Flag, Chief Ben Appointed as a Flag Commissioner

2000 flag entries are eligible for the new state flag. According to MDAH, the Mississippi flag commissioners will now choose twenty-five flags each by August 7th. Commission members will then rank their top ten choices. During the next meeting on August 14, the commissioners will select five flags for final consideration. These five flags will be placed on the MDAH website for public comment. The final selection will be on the statewide November 3rd ballot for consideration.

Chief Ben of Neshoba County, was appointed as one of the flag commissioners.

