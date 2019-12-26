2020 BankPlus Racing Vehicle Extravaganza Coming to Jackson

2020 BankPlus Racing Vehicle Extravaganza is Jan. 4th and 5th, 2020 in the MS Trademart on the Fairgrounds, Jackson, MS. Show Hours: 9:00-5:00 Sat and Sun. KICKS96 has your Free tickets.

Mississippi’s Premier Auto Show featuring over 175 Radical Custom, Race, and Performance Cars competing for over 100 awards including a gaint 7 ft. “BEST OF SHOW” award. . “World of Show and Go” division features latest “Resto Mod” and classic Muscle Cars on Display. Meet Street Outlaw Drivers Kye Kelley and Lizzy Musi, live at the show Sat and Sun. for Autographs and photos! See the all new MS Builders Showcase and Mississippi’s owners and drivers by getting “Free Kids Passes” at all BankPlus Locations! Also see the Premier of Mississippi’s latest ISCA contender, all new Gasser Display, Bad Intentions Show Bike and many others, photos and videos welcome with all guest……… Special 32nd Year Anniversary, See some original Show Cars and Owners!!!