The 2020 Census filing deadline is here. You still have until end of day today to complete the form. You can fill out information online or by phone. To respond online click http://MScensus2020.org or call 844-330-2020 (English) and 844-468-2020 (Spanish).

Failing to respond can effect the amount of federal funding support our state and communities receive over the next 10 years. As of today Leake and Neshoba counties are still showing approximately 60% participation rate.