2021 in review: Boswell Media wins big at MAB awards

As we get ready to close out 2021, Kicks96news.com is taking a look back at some of the top stories that impacted Carthage and Leake County throughout the year.
Today, we look back at the success Boswell Media had at the 2021 Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Awards.
Boswell Media brought home 15 awards, eight of which were first place.
The big awards from the event were Radio Station of the Year for WCKK (Kicks 96) and Radio Personality of the Year for Breck Riley.
MAB Excellence in Broadcasting Awards
First Place Awards
- Breaking News – March 31 COVID Update
- Radio Personality of the Year – Breck Riley
- Radio Public Service Award – Doyle Goss Jail’n’Bail
- Commercial Announcement – over :30 seconds – Tom’s Fireworks
- Station Promotion – Mississippi Songwriter of the Year
- Radio Station of the Year – Kicks 96.7 (WCKK-FM)
- Sports Story – Leake Academy wins State Championship
- Use of Sound – Leake Academy wins State Championship
Other entries receiving honors
- Achievement – Virtual Minute with the Mayor
- Radio Sports Play-by-Play – Kosciusko Whippets football on Breezy 101
- Social Media – @BreezyNews Twitter
- Multimedia – Virtual Meet the Whippets
- Breaking News – Attala County Election Coverage
- Use of Sound – Mississippi Songwriter of the Year
- Radio Morning Show – The Breckfast Show