2821 New Covid Cases Reported Including in Our Region

MSDH is reporting an additional 2821 cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 7 deaths since yesterday. There are 13 new cases being reported in Attala County, 33 new cases being reported in Leake, 86 new cases are being reported in Neshoba, and 4 new cases in Winston.

MSDH is also reporting that COVID Hospitalization is almost at full capacity.

Free testing is available at your local health department. Neshoba General is also providing a drive-thru testing service but you must have an appointment.

Many locations throughout the state are providing testing and pop up vaccination or drive-thru locations.