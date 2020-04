$300 fines could be enforced in Carthage. “We must practice safety. I am having police officers drive around, and they will be giving out $300 fines if you are not at home – your home,” said Mayor Vivians. “This is not the time to be visiting others.” She went on to say that the case numbers were going up, not down, and emphasized the importance of wearing a mask whenever going to stores or businesses. “It’s not only for you, but the other person.”