300 Million in Grants to Benefit Small Mississippi Businesses!!!!

300 Million dollars will be given to small businesses. Mississippi Legislators voted to designate over 300 million dollars toward grant programs for businesses effected by the Covid-19 epidemic. Gov. Reeves has said he expects to sign a bill to provide funds for small businesses with 50 employees or less. “Wall Street is gonna be just fine. Main Street Mississippi is my concern. It’s really unfair that the nationwide crisis and the cost of it is being carried by small businesses and their employees,” Reeves said.