3608 New Covid Cases Over The Weekend – Should Children Be Required to Wear Masks in School?

The MSDH reported 3,608 cases of COVID-19 statewide over the recent three day period.19 of those cases were in Attala, 23 were in Leake, 34 were reported in Neshoba, and 4 in Winston County. That being said, traditional classroom learning resumes for many schools next week. Some districts, including the Leake County School district, are requiring face masks and specific protocols for students, staff and educators. The Mississippi Department of Educators, President Erica Jones, is asking Governor Reeves to reconsider his position on masks in Mississippi schools. She said she wants Reeves to mandate the use of masks for all individuals inside school buildings due to the low vaccination rate, rise in covid cases as well as concerns around the Delta variant. So far Governor Reeves has said he will not enforce a statewide mandate. So, we ask the question, do you think children should be required to wear masks in school?