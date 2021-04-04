3rd Suspect Charged In Capital Murder Death

The Philadelphia Police Department has announced that the 3rd suspect charged with capital murder in the death of Desmond Davis has been arrested. 18 year old Marlon Boyd was taken into custody Saturday evening by Meridian Police Department. Boyd will be extradited from Meridian and booked into the Winston County Correctional Facility where Brandon Goodin and Shianne White are currently being held without bond in connection to the murder. Philadelphia Police Dept would like the thank Meridian PD, US Marshall’s, Neshoba County SO, and all others Departments who assisted.