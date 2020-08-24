4 Inmates Died In Recent Days, Autopsies To Come

The Mississippi Department of Corrections says autopsies will be done on four inmates who died during the past several days after being hospitalized. The department says no foul play is suspected in any of the four deaths. At least 67 inmates have died in Mississippi prisons since late December. The U.S. Justice Department announced in February that it is investigating Mississippi’s prison system. Several inmates died during outbursts of violence in late December and early January. Two of the most recent deaths were in the hospital of the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. AP)