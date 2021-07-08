$500 Fine Set For Violation of Dangerous Animal Ordinance In Carthage

A $500 fine has been set for violation of the dangerous animal ordinance in Carthage. The Mayor and Board of Aldermen motioned and approved the fine, following continued sightings of prohibited dogs which are on the dangerous animal ordinance list. Among dogs included in this ordinance are American Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, and American Staffordshire Terriers. The ordinance is in effect for the Carthage City Limits. The $500 fine is effective immediately. For more information call Carthage City Hall at 601-267-8322