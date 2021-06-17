$56,412 in Pull Tab Tickets Seized in Carthage

$56,412 in push tab tickets were seized in Carthage. According to the Leake County Sheriff’s office, the Mississippi Gaming Commission has arrested Karina Toledo of Carthage for selling Pull Tab tickets on Facebook. The tickets originated out of New York. The Mississippi Gaming Commission and Leake County Sheriff’s Office worked together on the case. Carthage Police Department assisted.

Officers involved were –

Mississippi Gaming Commission – Agent Director Rodney Smith and Agent V Jason Wiggins

Leake County Sheriff’s Dept. – Sheriff Randy Atkinson, Investigator Steven Bell, Investigator Eric Quick, Deputy Brad Pigg, Deputy Gary Mckee, Deputy Josh Pinkard, and Deputy Austin Mcraney.

Carthage Police Dept. – Officer Ray Chamblee