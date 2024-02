The brackets are set for the Leake Academy Rebels and Lady Rebels games in the 5A State Tournament.

Both teams will play Wednesday, Feb. 14 at the tournament being hosted by Copiah Academy in Gallman.

The Lady Rebels will play at 6:30 against No. 1 seed Parklane Academy.

Immeidatly following that game, the Rebels will take one No. 1 seed Oak Forest Academy.

Games can be heard on Cruisin’ 98.3 with the video stream available on the Boswell Media Sports YouTube channel.