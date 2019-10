The 7th Annual Nanih Waiya Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Nanih Waiya Community Park from 9 am-3 pm located at 9185 MS Hwy 490.

The event will start with the annual Swamptown 5k Run/Walk and the Kids Fun run. The festival will open at 9 am and feature arts and crafts vendors, food, a car show and fun & games for the kids along with a pumpkin patch.