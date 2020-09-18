Home » Local » The Money Is Being Processed

The Money Is Being Processed

Posted on
The money is being processed. According to the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, the first payment of the extra $300. from the Federal Lost Wages Assistance program is being processed this week and could arrive as soon as tomorrow.
President Trump signed the Presidential Memorandum establishing a grant based Lost Wages Assistance program through the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) on August 8th.
For more information about the Lost Wages Assistance Program and eligibility please visit –

Submit a Comment