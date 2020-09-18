The money is being processed. According to the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, the first payment of the extra $300. from the Federal Lost Wages Assistance program is being processed this week and could arrive as soon as tomorrow.

President Trump signed the Presidential Memorandum establishing a grant based Lost Wages Assistance program through the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) on August 8th.

For more information about the Lost Wages Assistance Program and eligibility please visit –