Mississippi Trade Mart Grand Dedication and Ribbon Cutting Tomorrow-Open to The Public

The new Mississippi Trade Mart and the renovated Coliseum will be unveiled tomorrow. Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson will officially cut the ribbon at the new Mississippi Trade Mart on the State Fairground. The dedication will take place at 8:30 a.m. in Exhibit Hall A.. Following the dedication, there will be a ceremonial ribbon cutting at 10:00 a.m. in the foyer of the new Trade Mart. The event is open to the public.

The Mississippi Legislature authorized $30 million to build the new Trade Mart and make improvements to the Mississippi Fairgrounds.