The Dixie National Rodeo Flag Girl application deadline is almost here. According to Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson, the competition deadline is November 30th. To qualify you must be female between the ages of 16-25 on January 1, 2021, have proven horsemanship skills and abilities, and preferably be a Mississippi resident, but it is not mandatory in order to apply. For more information or an application see link below.

