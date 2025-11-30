A Count Down with Almost 400,000 +Reasons to Listen!

(Brian Montgomery) 2025 was a year of blessings and perspective. I’m honored that Kicks 96 was named Mississippi’s Association of Broadcasters Radio Station of the Year for the third time in five years, while the morning show with “Brother” Breck and Ms. Ashlee earned its fourth straight win, and I was humbled to receive Radio Personality of the Year for the third consecutive year. We launched The Last Time on B-MO in the Morning podcast on May 7th, which—thanks to the listeners—has already climbed to nearly 400,000 streams in just nine months. I was grateful to join another successful Make-A-Wish Mississippi radiothon, and even more grateful to still be here after surviving a heart attack, saved by the incredible work of Webb Roberts and Sam Pennell. To celebrate, beginning Monday, we’ll be counting down the top 30 podcast episodes as a thank-you to everyone who made this journey possible.