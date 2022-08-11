A Tale of Two Cities– About Gas Prices

It takes only about an hour and a half to drive from Kosciusko to Batesville. But the two communities are far apart when it comes to gas prices. Attala County has some of the highest prices in Mississippi while Panola County continues to enjoy the cheapest. AAA says gas is averaging $3.75 in Attala—and less than $3.29 in Panola. While pump prices have been falling steadily in Batesville and many other parts of the state, the average price in and around Kosciusko has been fluctuating near $3.75 for the past week. The auto club says only 16 counties in Mississippi have a higher average price than Attala County. Gas in Leake and Neshoba counties is averaging around $3.71.