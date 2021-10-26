A Warning From the Mayor: Lock Your Car

CARTHAGE, Miss.–You’re being warned to make sure you lock up your valuables or put them inside. Mayor Maryann Vivians said in a Facebook video that some incidents of thefts from cars have been reported and that you should protect yourself.

“Make sure that if you’ve got anything of value in that car please take it out. If you have to, put it in the trunk. If you’re at home, take it inside,” said Vivians.

She noted that the time change is coming, meaning it will be darker earlier.

“Our police are riding through the city, but they can’t be everywhere at all times. So, we encourage you to be sure you lock up.”