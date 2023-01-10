AAA: Gas Prices Drop After 19-Cent Christmas Jump

The price of gas is starting to come back down across Mississippi. AAA says the average price statewide peaked Saturday at just over $2.90 a gallon and has been falling slowly since then. The auto club says the latest increase– which was blamed on winter weather and higher demand for gas– began on Christmas Eve. Prices in Mississippi jumped an average of 19 cents in two weeks.

In this part of the state, gas in Leake County has dropped an average of eight cents since last weekend’s peak and Neshoba County is down about nine cents. The trend of falling prices has been slower to catch on in Attala County, where AAA says the average price is about the same as last week at $2.99.