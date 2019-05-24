Aberdeen Man Pleads Guilty to Methamphetamine Trafficking

Terrence Gunn, 31, of Aberdeen, Mississippi, pled guilty Thursday before U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

During an investigation of drug trafficking in central Mississippi, agents discovered that Gunn and another individual had arranged to meet in order to conduct a drug transaction. On June 2, 2018, agents surveilled the meeting between Gunn and that individual. After the meeting, Gunn headed north on Interstate 55. A Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop Gunn but Gunn fled. Agents observed Gunn throw items from the vehicle as he was fleeing law enforcement officers. Ultimately, law enforcement officers were able to stop Gunn, where they recovered approximately 400 grams of methamphetamine, 40 grams of heroin and some marijuana.

Gunn will be sentenced by Judge Wingate on August 23, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. and he faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Marshals Service, Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Richland Police Department, Pearl Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Jackson Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Chris Wansley.