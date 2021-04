Free after school tutoring starts today in Carthage. Tutoring will be provided every Thursday from 3:30-5:30pm at the Lincoln Park Community House, according to Carthage City Clerk Penny Spears . Academic support is available for math, reading, writing, social studies and science. All students in Junior High and High School are invited. The program is a collaboration between the city of Carthage and Opportunity Knocks. To sign up for this program call Sherry Spears at 601-267-8322.