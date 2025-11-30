Aggravated Assault and DUI Child Endangerment in Leake Arrests

JABARI T BRIDGES, 26, of Canton, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Careless Driving, No Tag, CPD. Bond $0, $188, $319.25.

JOSI L COMANS, 28, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, LCSO. Bond N/A.

KADARIUS D JENKINS, 29, of Kosciusko, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $674.25, $674.25, $0.

DEZMUN J LEWIS, 35, of Walnut Grove, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $500, $500.

JEREMY J MITCHELL, 36, of Carthage, DUI – Child Endangerment – 2nd, Revoked Driver’s License, No Insurance, Speeding, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, CPD. Bond $1,351, $498, $438, $258, N/.A

DERRIO L STEWART, 38, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $0, $0.

LATASHIA T WALKER, 60, of Carthage, Petit Larceny, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

JERMARIUS WILLIAMS, 25, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, CPD. Bond $1,351.