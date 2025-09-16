Big Deals!
Aggravated Domestic Violence, DUIs, and Shoplifting in Leake and Philadelphia Arrests

by
RONALD AMOS, 34, of Walnut Grove, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500.

 

JUSTIN BURRAGE, 30, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO.  Bond $0.

 

KAYLA A COMBY, 37, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond N/A.

 

JERRY GRIFFIN, 68, of Meridian, Shoplifting, PPD.  Bond $1,000.

 

EMMANUEL R HERNANDEZ, 21, of Kosciusko, Hold for Another State, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

COURTNEY M MCCLENDON, 44, of Walnut Grove, Driving with Revoked or Suspended License, WGPD.  Bond $396.

 

DANA A PERKINS, 24, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Improper Turn, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500.

 

TRAVIS M SAVELL, 50, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

 

JIMMIUH C VAUGHN, 37, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, CPD.  Bond $35,000.

